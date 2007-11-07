Build a Third Hand and Get More Tinkering Done

Like to tinker but just don't have the hands to keep up with all your doin's? Build a third hand to assist your work with a howto from DIY web site Instructables. You can buy similar "third hand" tools at electronics stores, but according to the author they just don't do the job of this robust, inexpensive third hand. If electronics tinkering isn't your thing, you could still use this for anything from scrapbooking to recipe card holder, and seems to me that with a few tweaks to the design you could even turn the third hand into your own anywhere tripod.