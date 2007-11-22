Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Build a Solar Heater on the Cheap

Create a cheap and green solar heater for less than $10. All you need is foam board, lots of pennies, black spray paint, and plexiglass. The assembled product should be placed next to a window and can increase the room temperature by a minimum of 10 degrees (according to the video), depending on the amount of sunlight that reaches the heater. If you're looking for more ways to harness the power of the sun, check out the solar water heater we described in the summer.

Easy Free Home Heat [Metacafe]

