Build a Killer Resume, Start to Finish

The Simple Dollar weblog details how to build a killer resume from start to finish. The first step:

Open a plain text document and start listing all of the information you might ever include on a resume List the details of every job, including every possible relevant accomplishment at each one. List every organised activity you've ever participated in, and every noteworthy honour you've received in your life. List everything.

The author points out that (obviously) you'd never send this base list to anyone, but when it comes time to build your resume—especially if you need to construct different resumes for different types of applications—this list can help you very quickly construct real resumes that you can send to employers. Beyond that, the post suggests several more tips you've probably seen at one point or another.

How to Construct a Killer Resume, From Start to Finish [The Simple Dollar]

