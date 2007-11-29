Break Your TV Habit?

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

break-tv.jpgWeblog Ririan Project offers several tips for breaking (but not necessarily quitting altogether) your TV habit. For example:

Throw out the remote control. It's impressive how much less television you'll watch if you have to get up every time you want to change channels or adjust the volume. Plus, it eliminates all those hours you spend channel surfing.

The post also suggests reading at least 30 pages of a book or magazine before you start watching TV or rearranging your furniture so the TV isn't the focal point along several other worthwhile tips for cutting back. And since you're watching less TV around bedtime, you'll also sleep better. Outright disdain for television has always rubbed me the wrong way, so this post takes a nice angle for how you can transition television to a less central focus in your life while replacing it with other healthy ideas. I've found that ever since DVDs and the internet have made it possible to watch season after season of a show on your schedule, television has become much more manageable for me. But if you've broken a rather nasty TV addiction in the past, let's hear how you did it in the comments.

Getting Unplugged: How to Break the TV Habit [Ririan Project]

Comments

  • d Guest

    people still watch tv?

    0

