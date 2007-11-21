Boost Your Wi-Fi Signal for Less than a Dollar

After taking apart a $30 "extender" Wi-Fi router antenna, one intrepid video blogger posted a guide to making the same thing with remarkably cheap stuff. If you're not afraid of a soldering gun or taking apart your router antenna, a small amount of copper wire, a drinking straw, a wood screw and black marker should get you (according to the video creator) roughly twice the range and power. The standard warnings about potentially damaging your hardware apply, so those skittish about soldering should check out Gina's Top 10 Wi-Fi Boosts, Tweaks and Apps. Thanks Colin!