Blackberry to update multimedia features

The next version of the BlackBerry OS (expected later this month) will deliver video and voice recording features, according to a piece in APC mag. The updates affect the 8100 Pearl and the 8300 Curve.

"OS 4.3.1 update lets the Curve record video onto a MiniSD card, with the Curve's digital camera flash toggled on to act as a bright light during the video recording session. The device's multimedia menu option also gains a new Voice Notes feature for recording random (or highly organised) thoughts.

Writer David Flynn says the Pearl misses out on video recording but gets voice recording.

BlackBerry OS update to deliver video and voice recording [APC]