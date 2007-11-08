Watch YouTube videos more efficiently with Better YouTube, a brand new Firefox extension that compiles our favourite YouTube Greasemonkey scripts into a single convenient package. Better YouTube smartly enlarges videos for better viewing, hides user comments, declutters the page and disables autoplay (great for vids open in a background tab.) Following in the footsteps of Better Gmail and friends, customise your online video-viewing with Better YouTube.

Better YouTube Firefox extension

Version: 0.2 Released: November 7, 2007 Creator: Gina Trapani, using scripts by various developers, compiled using Anthony Lieuallen's Greasemonkey Compiler.

License: Better YouTube is licensed under the GNU General Public License as specified by Anthony Lieuallen's Greasemonkey Compiler. All user scripts are copyright their original authors and maintain their original licence as specified by their original author. (User scripts are located in the content/user_scripts folder in the Better YouTube .xpi package.)

What it does: Adds a menu of optional extra features to YouTube. To view the enabled features and get more information on each, in Firefox's Add-ons dialog, click on Better YouTube's Preferences dialog, as shown:

Some screenshots of Better YouTube's options in action:

Installation: Click the Better YouTube download button above in Firefox. A yellow bar will appear across the page that reads "Firefox prevented this site (lifehacker.com/ginatrapani.org) from asking you to install software on your computer." Click the "Edit Options" button and allow the site. Then, click on the link again. Press the Install button in the dialog box, and restart Firefox.

Usage: Once Better YouTube is installed, go to any YouTube video page to see the enhancements. To turn a feature on or off, visit the extensions Preferences dialog and select or deselect the appropriate checkboxes. Refresh YouTube to see your changes.

Credits: Better YouTube is a compilation of user scripts written by several Greasemonkey scripters. The full list of Better YouTube user scripts and their authors is as follows:

I compiled the user scripts using Anthony Lieuallen's Greasemonkey Compiler and modified the output of the compiler to include multiple scripts with the ability to enable and disable individual scripts. Thanks to Adam for suggesting Better YouTube.

Changelog:

Version 0.2: Fixed bug where features didn't work on YouTube pages with www in the URL.

Version 0.1: Released.

Bug reports and feature requests: Got a favourite YouTube Greasemonkey user script you'd like included in Better YouTube? A bug, a critique, a suggestion? Leave a comment here. Enjoy your better YouTube.