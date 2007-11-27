Better Gmail 2 Gets Four New Features

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Firefox only: Just released an update to the Better Gmail 2 Firefox extension, which compiles our favourite Greasemonkey user scripts for the new Gmail interface into one package. The new release includes a slew of recently updated scripts, including Folders4Gmail, Spam Count Hide, a swanky disk Quota Usage Graph, and my personal favorite, a modified version of Gmail Macros that lets you map your own preferred keystrokes to mail actions. With the Macros Sewpafly mod enabled (its name is derived from its creator), you can map keys of your choosing to a task; just hit the question mark (?), type in your preferred keys, and click the "Save Mapping" button.

Finally, I submitted Better Gmail 2 to the Mozilla Add-ons Sandbox for review. There's no telling when they'll get around to approving it for public downloads, but if you've got the time and inclination, do post a user review on the extension's sandbox page (login required) to speed along the approval process. Once Mozilla Add-ons approves the extension (fingers crossed), Firefox 3 users will be able to install it. In the meantime, grab the download over at the extension's homepage here at Lifehacker, and post any problems or requests in the comments.

Better Gmail 2 Firefox Extension for New Gmail

