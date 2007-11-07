Behavior Beats Pills in Fighting Insomnia

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

The New York Times' Well blog points out that behavioral modifications worked faster and better than sleeping drugs when it came to beating insomnia, according to numerous medical studies. Many of the reinforcements mentioned—exercise, shutting off the TV/computer and regular wake times in particular—have been covered here before, but the article points out one meta-strategy:

Don't try too hard to fall asleep, and turn the clock around so you can't see it. Watching time pass is one of the worst things to do when you're trying to fall asleep.

Those looking for more insomnia-busting tips could try contributor Ryan Irelan's "Blue Energy" technique or check out 12 strategies for getting to sleep. Ever had a bout with insomnia, or find yourself fighting it now? Feel free to share your experiences and victory stories in the comments. Photo by littledan77. Thanks, Jay!

Curing Insomnia Without the Pills [NYT Well blog]

