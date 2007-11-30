For new Linux users, places like the Ubuntu Forums can be a great way to track down problem fixes and get tips from experienced users. Recently, however, a few really evil jerks have been preying on inexperienced users by suggesting they run terminal commands that delete crucial files, crash systems, and fill hard drives. Luckily, a forum administrator has put together a handy list of commands to watch out for, and this list applies to any Linux system, as well as OS X terminal users. The best defense, of course, is to familiarize yourself with the command line.
Avoid Malicious Command Line Tricks
