Avoid Burnout by Changing Your Work Environment

If you're on the brink of being burned out creatively, the simplest solution could just be to change your environment in some way. Tech blogger Scott Berkun has more:

What do you do at work when you feel stuck (not burnt out, but just stuck on a problem)? Are there things you can do to your cube or office to help you deal with those times? Posters of work that inspires you? Things that make you laugh? Music that helps you think through a problem? You spend 8 hours a day in that space: it's worth taking a couple of hours to improve it by even 5 or 10%.

What is your coping mechanism for getting through burnout? Let's hear in the comments.