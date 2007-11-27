Automatically BCC from Gmail with GmailAutoBcc

Firefox with Greasemonkey: Send a copy of all the messages you write in Gmail to another address automatically with the GmailAutoBcc Greasemonkey script. Once installed, GmailAutoBcc asks you once for an email address that all messages should be blind carbon copied to, and every message after that arrives there, unless you want a prompt or other tweaks. For users of HighRise or other services that learn through email, the script could be a nice time-saver. You must have the Greasemonkey extension installed in your copy of Firefox to use GmailAutoBcc, which is a free download. Those accessing Gmail through Thunderbird or Mail.app can auto-bcc through their email apps.