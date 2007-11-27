Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Automate Household Shopping with Amazon Subscribe & Save

subnsave-1.jpg

Sick of running out to buy diapers, shampoo, or laundry detergent again? A new service from Amazon called Subscribe & Save ships regular deliveries of discounted household items on a schedule you determine. "Subscribe" to, say, your favourite brand of paper towels and set Amazon to ship you a few packages every 1, 2, 3, or 6 months. Amazon waives the shipping fee, gives you 15% off their regular price for the towels, emails you before each shipment goes out (with an option to cancel), and charges you only when they ship. I haven't tried the service myself yet (it's in beta, and only applies to household items, not books, CDs or DVDs), but it sure looks like a handy way to automate your shopping and save cash, gas, and time. Anyone out there Subscribe & Save'ing? Let us know how it is in the comments.

Subscribe & Save [Amazon.com via MOLI]

Find more great bargains at Lifehacker Coupons.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles