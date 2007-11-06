Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

ASUS mini-laptop here in December

ASUS has confirmed it will release its Linux-based mini-laptop, the Eee PC, in Australia in December. I mentioned this mini-laptop a couple of weeks ago. It will cost $500, which is a bit more than I'd expected, given our very favourable exchange rate against the US dollar at the moment (They cost $US300-$400 in the US, depending on spec). I'm still waiting to hear which flavour of Linux it will run too.

 

 

 

    Yeah, $500 for a cut down web device thingy seems a little stiff, when you can get a fully functional laptop for

    For $500, if I was going to buy a 'web-gadget', I think I'd probably go for an iPod touch or something really sexy!

