ASUS mini-laptop here in December

ASUS has confirmed it will release its Linux-based mini-laptop, the Eee PC, in Australia in December. I mentioned this mini-laptop a couple of weeks ago. It will cost $500, which is a bit more than I'd expected, given our very favourable exchange rate against the US dollar at the moment (They cost $US300-$400 in the US, depending on spec). I'm still waiting to hear which flavour of Linux it will run too.