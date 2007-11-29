Apple Keyboard Windows Key Mapping

If you run Windows on your Mac with Boot Camp with an Apple keyboard, you start to miss certain keys: like Print Screen, Del, the Windows key, and Insert. For a while I was just living without them, but turns out there are key combinations that map to all the Windows keys in Boot Camp, like:
Forward Delete in Windows - Fn+Delete
Print Screen in Windows - F14
Backspace in Windows - Delete
Insert in Windows - Help
The rest of the list is over at the Apple site. Good bookmark for that Boot Camp'ed Windows install.
This is more useful than most of the online comments I can find on the subject. However does anyone know where the [INS] key on an aluminium keyboard is?
As those who have one will know, there is no [help] key.