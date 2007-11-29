Apple Keyboard Windows Key Mapping

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

bootcampkeymappings.png If you run Windows on your Mac with Boot Camp with an Apple keyboard, you start to miss certain keys: like Print Screen, Del, the Windows key, and Insert. For a while I was just living without them, but turns out there are key combinations that map to all the Windows keys in Boot Camp, like:

Forward Delete in Windows - Fn+Delete

Print Screen in Windows - F14

Backspace in Windows - Delete

Insert in Windows - Help

The rest of the list is over at the Apple site. Good bookmark for that Boot Camp'ed Windows install.

Boot Camp Beta: Apple keyboards and keyboard mapping in Windows XP [Apple]

Comments

  • Peter Guest

    This is more useful than most of the online comments I can find on the subject. However does anyone know where the [INS] key on an aluminium keyboard is?

    As those who have one will know, there is no [help] key.

    0
  • Murtaza Guest

    Thanks a lot.

    0

