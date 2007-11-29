Apple Keyboard Windows Key Mapping

If you run Windows on your Mac with Boot Camp with an Apple keyboard, you start to miss certain keys: like Print Screen, Del, the Windows key, and Insert. For a while I was just living without them, but turns out there are key combinations that map to all the Windows keys in Boot Camp, like:

Forward Delete in Windows - Fn+Delete Print Screen in Windows - F14 Backspace in Windows - Delete Insert in Windows - Help

The rest of the list is over at the Apple site. Good bookmark for that Boot Camp'ed Windows install.