Amazon's Kindle e-book reader expected next week

Seems it's the week for e-reader news. First we told you that Dymocks has started selling ebooks and audio books, and now CNET has reported that Amazon will unveil it's Kindle e-book reader product next week. If it lives up to its promise, Kindle will be cool - it's been designed with 'road warriors' in mind and is tipped to have a Wi-Fi connection that taps into an Amazon e-book store. Amazon is expected to announce deals with newspaper publishers as well as book publishers, so my dream of a crisp white sheet of "e-newspaper" which refreshes to deliver my news every morning may not be so far away after all. Here's hoping. :)