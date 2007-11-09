Adobe Brings Out Online Word Processing App Buzzword

Buzzword, the online word processor acquired by Adobe earlier this month, is now open for a public "preview." There isn't a wealth of features not available in Google Docs or Zoho, but there are a few noticeable differences. The most obvious is the minimalist, Flash-based interface that swings toolbar menus around as you select them. The fonts are also unique—Buzzword uses seven smoothed-out Adobe varieties that venture outside the standard set. The webapp offers all the document saving/printing/sharing features of its brethren, but adds a commenting system for shared documents. Buzzword requires a free sign-up to use.