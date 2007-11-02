Add Wireless Sync To Your Camera with Eye-Fi

The Eye-Fi secure digital memory card adds Wi-Fi to any camera and supports automatic wireless uploading to your computer as well as tonnes of different web-based photo sites, from Flickr and Facebook to Picasa and the open source Gallery2. You just plug the card into your camera and set up wireless access from your computer, then snap pics like normal. Whenever you're in range of your wireless router, Eye-Fi will automatically upload the pics; if you're not in range, Eye-Fi will upload them when you are (it's also a regular 2GB memory card). The Eye-Fi will set you back $US99, but it'll also rid you of the cord and cradle clutter of your traditional sync tools. We haven't gotten our hands on one (yet), but the folks at Gizmodo gave it a rave.