Integrate video and audio chat with the popular open source chat application Adium using the freeware MeBeam plug-in. Once installed, you can start a video chat by right-clicking a contact and selecting "Initiate MeBeam Videochat"; Adium will automatically create a web-based chatroom and send the URL to your contact (sort of like Meebo is doing). As a bonus, the video chat is completely cross-platform and application independent since it lives in your browser. Unfortunately, the quality of the MeBeam chat was mediocre in my tests, with audio dropping regularly and a much lower resolution picture than you can expect with video chat from the likes of iChat. That said, I'd expect the MeBeam service to continue to improve, so if you've been dying for video chat integration with Adium, the free, Mac OS X-only MeBeam plug-in will do the trick.
Add Video and Audio Chat to Adium with MeBeam
