Add Thumbnails to All Images in Explorer with Xentient Thumbnails

Windows only: Freeware application Xentient Thumbnails replaces all image icons on your desktop or in Windows Explorer with a thumbnail preview of the image. Of course Windows Explorer has the Thumbnail view and Filmstrip views dedicated to image thumbnails, but after you install Xentient Thumbnails and restart your computer, all image icons in every Explorer view will be replaced with actual image thumbnails. Xentient Thumbnails is freeware, Windows only.