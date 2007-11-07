Add new themes to your iGoogle homepage

Google's offering 5 new themes for the iGoogle home page, including this stunning solar system theme (which update with a new photo each day). If you'd like to have a look at the new themes (or see the directions on how to download them, since they don't appear in the theme menu yet) visit the Google Operating System blog:
Five New iGoogle Themes [Google Operating System]
