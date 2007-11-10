Add Movies to Your Netflix Queue from IMDB or Amazon with Movie Dude

Firefox with Greasemonkey: The Movie Dude Greasemonkey script links popular movie sites to one another so that—for example—you can quickly add a movie to your Netflix queue after you've read about it on the popular movie web site IMDB, or after you came this close to buying it on Amazon. Likewise, say you're thinking about adding a movie to your Netflix queue but you want to read some reviews on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes first—just click through with The Movie Dude. While the link list is a little large and a bit on the ugly side, the interlinking of all of these sites is actually very handy.