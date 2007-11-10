Add Double-Click Actions to Your Right Mouse Button with ClickZap

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

clickzap.pngWindows only: For anyone who's ever wondered why double-clicking the left mouse button gets special status but the right button can only single-click, freeware application ClickZap adds double right-click actions to your mouse. ClickZap does everything from locking your computer to muting your system volume, but the minimise active window action seems like a real champ (even though I prefer minimising windows from my keyboard with the Capslock key). ClickZap is freeware, Windows only; you'll have to hunt for it a little on the download page.

ClickZap [via CyberNet]

