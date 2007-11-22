Add a Stack of Recent Things to Your Dock

Web site Mac OS X Hints highlights a simple Terminal command that will tweak your Dock to add a "recent things" Stack capable of showing you recent apps, docs, servers, or favourite volumes and items. Just open Terminal and type (one line):

defaults write com.apple.dock persistent-others -array-add '{ "tile-data" = { "list-type" = 1; }; "tile-type" = "recents-tile"; }'