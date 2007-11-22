Add a Stack of Recent Things to Your Dock

Web site Mac OS X Hints highlights a simple Terminal command that will tweak your Dock to add a "recent things" Stack capable of showing you recent apps, docs, servers, or favourite volumes and items. Just open Terminal and type (one line):
defaults write com.apple.dock persistent-others -array-add '{ "tile-data" = { "list-type" = 1; }; "tile-type" = "recents-tile"; }'
Follow that with
killall Dock and you should notice the new Stack in your Dock. If you want multiple recent Stacks, just run the command multiple times and right-click each Stack to set which recent Stack you want. While you're already customising your Stacks in Leopard, the "recent things" Stack—particularly recent docs Stack—looks like an indispensable addition to your Dock.
