Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Activity Tracker gadget for iGoogle updated

A new version of the Activity Tracker gadget has been released for the iGoogle homepage. I've mentioned Activity Tracker before when I used it to conduct a time audit of the working week.Notable new features include the ability to expand and collapse your task list (see picture), the ability to drag and drop your tasks to rearrange them, and the ability to add notes to each activity log. You can also edit the activity logs. The full list of new features is here.

For the multi-tasking amongst us, the developer mentioned a cute way to track 2 tasks at once: Add Activity Tracker on another tab and you should be able to have 2 Activity Trackers running on 2 tabs.

Activity Tracker Version 1.0 with new advanced features [ScreeperZone]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au feature psychology relaxation sensory-deprivation video-feature

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles