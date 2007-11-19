Acess Gmail contacts in Thunderbird

Gmail's recently announced IMAP support brought us closer to Thunderbird/Gmail sychronicity nirvana - but as Lifehacker reader Dan pointed out, you need to do some tweaking to get access to your Gmail contacts in Thunderbird.
Dan's solution uses a combination of previously mentioned GCALDaemon and the Contacts Sidebar Add-On - one of Gina's favourite Thunderbird extensions. Here's how he did it:
Install and set up GCALDaemon (just remember to 'install' and 'start' the service - that had me stumped for a while!). This gives you the ability to search for contacts when creating new emails.
Enter '*' (without quotes) into the contacts search box and you'll get a full list.
Add the Contacts Sidebar Add-On though and its default setup will automatically download your Gmail Contacts for you to view whenever you want (as long as you're online).
Thanks for the tip, Dan!
I recently discovered an easier way for syncing your TB contacts with Gmail's (or Zimbra's). An extension called Zindus makes contact syncronization a snap. Just make sure to download the latest version from www.zindus.com, given that the one provided in mozilla addons is outdated and can't sync with Gmail.
