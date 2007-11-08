Sick of tossing spoiled fruit, veggies, meat, and other leftovers in the trash because they sat around the fridge too long before you got to them? The Former Fat Guy Blog offers an incredibly detailed guide to freezing all kinds of foods to eat later. The article runs down how long foods will last in the freezer, how to reduce the size of ice crystals that form on them, how to prevent fruits from browning and how to blanch vegetables before you freeze so they retain their taste and freshness. Some serious freezer power tweaks here; a great read especially for folks just learning how to cook and store food.
A Complete Guide to Freezing Food
