A cheap hack to improve your Apple iPod headphones

This hack leapt out at me because it offers a very cheap way to solve the very annoying habit which iPod headphones have of falling out of your ears while jogging. Basically you use a leather punch on some cheapy ear plugs (the kind which are handed out free at gigs!) and then pop them over the ear bud of your headphones. Easy!

How to upgrade your Apple In-Ear headphones [Chaos Projects via Hack a day]