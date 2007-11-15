15 Ways to Fool Yourself into Saving Money

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Like flossing, stretching and car waxing, socking away savings is easy to think positive about and much, much harder to act on. For help tricking yourself to be good, finance blog The Digerati Life offers 15 ways to defeat your inner spending machine. This one might be worth pondering while you're weighing those Black Friday rebate deals:

#8 Bank the savings you receive from coupons, sales and discounts

Big sales can save you a bundle, so how about writing yourself a check each time you score some savings while shopping? If you were prepared to pay full price but discover a savings of 10%, bank the 10% you save into your savings account. This could be a painless strategy of building up your nest egg that you incorporate into your daily shopping habits.

What kind of mental hacks have you used to secretly store away cash? Share your tips in the comments.

15 Painless Ways To Pay Yourself First [The Digerati Life via Dumb Little Man]

