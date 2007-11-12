12 Healthy Foods That Aren't

Just because a product heralds itself as fat-free doesn't mean it's good for you, and Men's Health tackles 12 unhealthy foods consumers often mistake for nutritious. For example, the oft-assumed healthy granola (AU - I think that's American speak for muesli?) bar you're eating with breakfast every day may not be as wholesome as you think.
The upside: Granola is made with whole oats, a nutritious food that's high in fiber. The downside: The oats are basically glued together with ingredients like high-fructose corn syrup, honey, and barley malt—all of which quickly raise blood sugar.
On the plus side, not all granola bars are unhealthy, and for each unhealthy food the article highlights, it also suggests a healthful alternative. In all, Men's Health gives the thumbs-down to:
- Yoghurt with Fruit at the Bottom
- Baked Beans
- California Roll
- Granola Bars
- Pasta Salad
- English Muffins
- Croutons
- Fat-Free Salad Dressing
- Fruit Cocktail
- Reduced-Fat Peanut Butter
- Pretzels
- Corn Oil
Know any other unhealthy food people generally assume is good for them? Let's hear it in the comments.
