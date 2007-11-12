Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

12 Healthy Foods That Aren't

unhealthy-food.pngJust because a product heralds itself as fat-free doesn't mean it's good for you, and Men's Health tackles 12 unhealthy foods consumers often mistake for nutritious. For example, the oft-assumed healthy granola (AU - I think that's American speak for muesli?) bar you're eating with breakfast every day may not be as wholesome as you think.

The upside: Granola is made with whole oats, a nutritious food that's high in fiber. The downside: The oats are basically glued together with ingredients like high-fructose corn syrup, honey, and barley malt—all of which quickly raise blood sugar.

On the plus side, not all granola bars are unhealthy, and for each unhealthy food the article highlights, it also suggests a healthful alternative. In all, Men's Health gives the thumbs-down to:

  • Yoghurt with Fruit at the Bottom
  • Baked Beans
  • California Roll
  • Granola Bars
  • Pasta Salad
  • English Muffins
  • Croutons
  • Fat-Free Salad Dressing
  • Fruit Cocktail
  • Reduced-Fat Peanut Butter
  • Pretzels
  • Corn Oil

Know any other unhealthy food people generally assume is good for them? Let's hear it in the comments.

You Call That Health Food? [Men's Health]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au feature psychology relaxation sensory-deprivation video-feature

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles