Zoho Suite vs Google Docs

Slowly you've been moving the work you used to do in desktop applications online, and you've got two major choices to do that: Google Apps or Zoho's Office Suite. Both the big G and the little Z offer completely browser-based office applications like a word processor and spreadsheet, as well as communication tools like chat and email, as well as collaboration tools like project managers and wiki's. But the business-oriented Zoho and the consumer-oriented Google applications differ a little bit in offerings, and probably a whole lot when it comes to active users. After the jump, we compare Zoho and Google's current webapp offerings and you get the chance to pick your poison. Every time we visit Zoho, we're impressed by the wide range of available applications, and their depth of features. So we talked to Raju Vegesna at Zoho, who gave us a quick rundown of what Google's got, and what Zoho's got. Most applications have equivalents, and some only Zoho has, and some only Google has, and some seem imminent based on recent acquisitions. Here's a table.

Google Zoho Word Processor Google Docs Zoho Writer Spreadsheet Google Spreadsheet Zoho Sheet Slideshows Google Presentation Zoho Show Web Clippings Google Notebook Zoho Notebook Email Gmail Zoho Mail Chat Google Talk Zoho Chat Wiki (Google acquired JotSpot) Zoho Wiki Database Application Zoho Creator Online Database Zoho DB Project Management Zoho Projects Web Conferencing (Google acquired Marratech) Zoho Meeting Customer Relationshship Manager Zoho CRM Personal Organizer Zoho Planner Web site hosting Google Page Creator Feed Reader Google Reader Personalized Homepage iGoogle (Zoho Start Page only for Zoho Apps)

For business users, Google offers a Google Apps suite, priced at $50 per user per year. This is equivalent to Zoho Business, priced at $40 per user per year. Vegesna told us that since Zoho is targeted at business users while Google's aiming for consumers, Zoho offers 20-30% more functionality than Google. My impression is that Zoho's package is indeed more feature-packed than Google' s offerings, but individual users are more likely to explore Google apps because they've already got a Google account for Gmail or GCal. Tell us what you think.

Had any great or terrible experiences working exclusively out of the browser using any of these apps? Let us know in the comments.