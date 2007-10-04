Zoho Releases DB & Reports Online Database

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

The Zoho suite of online office apps takes a geeky turn with the launch of DB & Reports, a web-based relational database manager and data visualisation tool. Zoho DB can import and export spreadsheet data of various formats (.XLS, .CSV, .TSV) and offers drag and drop reports with charts, pivot tables, summary and table views. Embed charts in your blog and issue full-on SQL commands (of many flavors from MySQL to Postgres) on your database. While most civilians won't be writing SQL queries, Zoho DB looks like a very powerful tool for data nerds who want to slice and dice their stuff in the cloud—more like Microsoft Access than Zoho Creator. Several templates and sample databases (like world population census data and NBA game results) are available to get you started.

Zoho DB & Reports

