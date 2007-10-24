YouTube has launched a local version of its scarily popular video sharing site. The .au site has a localised homepage and search functions and lets users search the most popular and relevant videos in Australia. YouTube claims to receive 3 millions Australian visitors a month.
The new local version seems to make it difficult to download the Youtube videos through keepvid.com, etc.