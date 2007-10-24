Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

YouseTube

YouTube has launched a local version of its scarily popular video sharing site. The .au site has a localised homepage and search functions and lets users search the most popular and relevant videos in Australia. YouTube claims to receive 3 millions Australian visitors a month.

Comments

  • Jess Guest

    The new local version seems to make it difficult to download the Youtube videos through keepvid.com, etc.

    0
  • Shane Guest

    If the Aussie YouTube is anything like the Aussie Gawker sites, then I better bookmark the original pretty damned quick.

    0
  • Citizen D Guest

    Got a good laugh from the title of this post. I'm off to see how far up the search term list "Commodore burnout" is.

    0

