Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Yahoo Messenger 9 Beta Adds Forwarding, Picture Sharing

yahoo_messenger_scaled.pngWindows only: Share pictures, videos, maps and large files without leaving your instant messenger window with Yahoo Messenger 9 Beta. New features include the ability to view YouTube or Yahoo Videos, Flickr pictures and online map links with another user, as well as a removal of the 1GB size limit on file transfers. Also added is the ability to forward text messages and computer-to-computer voice calls to a mobile phone, but, as CNet points out, many users will just like the new emoticons—they've expanded to cover moods like "rock on," and can be put into status messages. Yahoo Messenger 9 Beta is a free download for Windows only.

Yahoo! Messenger 9 Beta [via CNET News]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
affiliate air-conditioners au deals feature

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

To say Australia is "a bit hot right now" is an understatement of epic proportions. Assuming you aren't forced to flee your home due to bushfires, you're going to need some air conditioning to get through the rest of summer. Fortunately, Catch is having a fan and air-conditioner clearance that will help take the edge off the record-breaking temperatures. Here are the best air conditioner deals from the big sale - including options to ease your pets' suffering.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles