Windows only: Share pictures, videos, maps and large files without leaving your instant messenger window with Yahoo Messenger 9 Beta. New features include the ability to view YouTube or Yahoo Videos, Flickr pictures and online map links with another user, as well as a removal of the 1GB size limit on file transfers. Also added is the ability to forward text messages and computer-to-computer voice calls to a mobile phone, but, as CNet points out, many users will just like the new emoticons—they've expanded to cover moods like "rock on," and can be put into status messages. Yahoo Messenger 9 Beta is a free download for Windows only.
Yahoo Messenger 9 Beta Adds Forwarding, Picture Sharing
Trending Stories Right Now
How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free
KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products
To say Australia is "a bit hot right now" is an understatement of epic proportions. Assuming you aren't forced to flee your home due to bushfires, you're going to need some air conditioning to get through the rest of summer. Fortunately, Catch is having a fan and air-conditioner clearance that will help take the edge off the record-breaking temperatures. Here are the best air conditioner deals from the big sale - including options to ease your pets' suffering.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink