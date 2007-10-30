Yahoo Messenger 9 Beta Adds Forwarding, Picture Sharing

Windows only: Share pictures, videos, maps and large files without leaving your instant messenger window with Yahoo Messenger 9 Beta. New features include the ability to view YouTube or Yahoo Videos, Flickr pictures and online map links with another user, as well as a removal of the 1GB size limit on file transfers. Also added is the ability to forward text messages and computer-to-computer voice calls to a mobile phone, but, as CNet points out, many users will just like the new emoticons—they've expanded to cover moods like "rock on," and can be put into status messages. Yahoo Messenger 9 Beta is a free download for Windows only.