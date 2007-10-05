Yahoo Mail's Shortcuts Make Directions and Contact Management Easy

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Instantly look up addresses, search businesses, or add information to your contacts from content in your emails with Yahoo Mail Shortcuts. The Shortcuts feature, which can be tweaked within your settings, can read email addresses, URLs, phone numbers, calendar events, addresses, and "interesting picks," and then offers context-specific options for each shortcut type. For example, if Yahoo Mail recognises an address, you can view a map of that address in a quick, handy frame or add the address to an existing or new contact (the contact management features in Yahoo Mail are really to die for). Gmail already has similar integration with maps and calendars, but this kind of tighter integration—especially with the robust contact management—is the kind of thing that makes Gmail look bad next to the competition.

