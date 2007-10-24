Wired's "Test" issue free on PDF

The Cool Tools blog has a nice offer for it's readers today - a free downloadable PDF of the new issue of Wired. It's the "Test" issue, which means loads of product reviews - 125 pages worth of them in fact. If you're a tech nut, I imagine you'll find something you like in the 300+ reviews on offer.

You can also check out the content Wired's put online from that issue here. Ok that's it from me, I'm off to read yet another review saying how great the iPhone is (by the way, I got to play with an unlocked one over the weekend, and the touch interface and photo viewing were jaw droppingly good).

Wired Test [free download from Cool Tool blog]