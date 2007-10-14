Why You Need to Make Those Changes

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

success-1.png Self-improvement site Life Coaches has a very good article on the real reason we need to make those changes we've been kind of thinking about doing, but keep putting off:

We all deserve a life that we can look back on with a deep sense of satisfaction; to have people in our lives who nurture us; to do work that we love and which gives us a sense of accomplishment. We deserve love in our lives as well as good friends and family. As we age, we come to the realization that our time is limited. The time for change is now.

In other words, carpe diem. What are the changes you've been putting off, and why? Let's hear in the comments.

Getting the Most out of Life [Life Coaches]

