Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Who should be our next Lifehacker Interview?

Recently we've run a couple of Lifehacker Interviews and I'm keen to make this an ongoing feature of Lifehacker AU. It gives us a chance to pick some techy savvy, interesting people and find out what tech tips and tricks they use to get the most out of their work and playtime.

If you missed our recent interviews, here's one Gina did with Mark Shuttleworth of Ubuntu, and here's one I did with Aussie expat turned Pixar image mastering engineer, Dominic Glynn.

So I thought I'd throw it open to the readership to give some ideas of who you'd like us to interview next. So who are the Australians who you would like to tell you more about the tech and productivity tools they use to stay focused and successful? Nominations in comments please.

Comments

  • Kaan Kivilcim Guest

    asd

    0
  • Erin Guest

    Scott Parsons (www.positionrelative.com)

    0
  • Adam Guest

    Possibly interview some US Lifehackers? Even though they are not Aussie...

    0
  • Korian Guest

    How about the team behind remember the milk, if the to do list readers poll is correct, a lot of Lifehackers use the Aussie based website.

    (http://lifehacker.com/software/reader-poll)

    0
  • Jonathon Guest

    I'd love to see some interviews with people who've been involved in failed startups. Obviously not startups which never got off the ground, but things that almost made it.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
affiliate air-conditioners au deals feature

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

To say Australia is "a bit hot right now" is an understatement of epic proportions. Assuming you aren't forced to flee your home due to bushfires, you're going to need some air conditioning to get through the rest of summer. Fortunately, Catch is having a fan and air-conditioner clearance that will help take the edge off the record-breaking temperatures. Here are the best air conditioner deals from the big sale - including options to ease your pets' suffering.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles