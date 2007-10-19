What's New in the Other 'Buntus



A new version release for Ubuntu can feel like a Linux version of a dysfunctional family reunion for some users—they watch the oldest, most popular sibling get all the attention, wondering when their own unique qualities will get noticed. Sure, it might not be that emotional, but those who prefer the KDE-based Kubuntu, the lightweight Xubuntu or even the classroom-focused Edubuntu might still feel a bit left out. Luckily, Lifehacker is willing to spread the family togetherness with a look at what's new throughout the Ubuntu family today. All are free downloads, and run on most computers with Intel or AMD processors.

Click to enlarge all the images in this post

Kubuntu 7.10

Kubuntu is the first and probably best-maintained of the Ubuntu variants. It uses the KDE graphical manager instead of Ubuntu's GNOME, and while the two systems can run each others' programs, the KDE world has developed a "K-friendly" equivalent for almost every software package.

Better file manager : KDE users have long complained that while Konquerer was a decent lightweight web browser, it was too buggy for file browsing—Dolphin, a development from the KDE 4 beta, is now the main file viewer and offers new undo and redo tools, saved view preferences for each folder and more.

: KDE users have long complained that while Konquerer was a decent lightweight web browser, it was too buggy for file browsing—Dolphin, a development from the KDE 4 beta, is now the main file viewer and offers new undo and redo tools, saved view preferences for each folder and more. Desktop search: Strigi lacks some of the advanced features of Beagle and Google Desktop, but runs quicker and offers indexing of MP3s, PDFs, OpenOffice documents and many more files.

Strigi lacks some of the advanced features of Beagle and Google Desktop, but runs quicker and offers indexing of MP3s, PDFs, OpenOffice documents and many more files. Restricted drivers manager: Similar to Ubuntu, Kubuntu makes it easier to get and use drivers for ATI, NVIDIA, Broadcom and other hardware that doesn't always play nice.

Xubuntu 7.10 Xubuntu is all about moving fast and light while still being functional for most computing tasks. With low system memory needs (64MB is the minimum) and a streamlined interface, it's become a proud resuscitator of computers once thought obsolete.

New, faster theme : The new MurrinaStormCloud default theme has been tested to move quicker on boot-up than previous themes, and, in my opinion, looks a little more slick. Screenshot by Vincentt.

: The new MurrinaStormCloud default theme has been tested to move quicker on boot-up than previous themes, and, in my opinion, looks a little more slick. Screenshot by Vincentt. Better defaults : Xubuntu installs with the multi-protocol IM client Pidgin, the Totem media player, a NetworkManager toolbar item and the CD burner Brasero, replacing a few of the quirkier items in past versions.

: Xubuntu installs with the multi-protocol IM client Pidgin, the Totem media player, a NetworkManager toolbar item and the CD burner Brasero, replacing a few of the quirkier items in past versions. Like Ubuntu ...: the new Gutsy Gibbon Xubuntu can read and write to Windows-formatted disks, supports dual monitors and integrates Firefox extensions.

Edubuntu 7.10

Intended for use in classrooms and with children, Edubuntu is at its core a heavily tweaked Ubuntu distribution. That means all the new features in Gutsy are here as well—3D desktop effects, instant printer setup and the like. But Edubuntu picked up a few new features in this round as well.

Gobby : The collaborative text editor (that Ubuntu founder Mark Shuttleworth is a fan of) is installed and configured by default.

: The collaborative text editor (that Ubuntu founder Mark Shuttleworth is a fan of) is installed and configured by default. Easier Add-on Installation: Edubuntu offers a whole other CD with more educational applications, and work has been focused on improving the organization and removing bugs

What are you still waiting to see in your own Ubuntu derivative? Do any of these options make you want to try your hand at Linux? Let us know in the comments.