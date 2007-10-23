What Workplace Practices Should Be Over?

Career advice columnist Penelope Trunk lists five workplace practices she'd like to see gone forever, like office parties, charity donation solicitations, the vending machine, the email reply-to-all button, and my Alleluia! item, voicemail. [Lifehacker AU mentioned this a little while ago]

It will come as news to most people over 30 that most people under 30 do not leave voicemail messages. Think about it: Voicemail takes a long time to retrieve and it's almost never earth-shattering, so it's not worth the time it requires. Microsoft is such a big believer in this that all voicemails you leave at the company go straight to email. And you can do the same if you use eVoice. Young people treat their list of missed calls as a page system. And they call the person back. No extra step for listening to the message.

I'd add the mandatory Monday-morning meeting for the sake of a meeting to this list. What other workplace practices would you like to see over and done with? Let us know in the comments.