Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

What Workplace Practices Should Be Over?

Career advice columnist Penelope Trunk lists five workplace practices she'd like to see gone forever, like office parties, charity donation solicitations, the vending machine, the email reply-to-all button, and my Alleluia! item, voicemail. [Lifehacker AU mentioned this a little while ago]

It will come as news to most people over 30 that most people under 30 do not leave voicemail messages. Think about it: Voicemail takes a long time to retrieve and it's almost never earth-shattering, so it's not worth the time it requires. Microsoft is such a big believer in this that all voicemails you leave at the company go straight to email. And you can do the same if you use eVoice. Young people treat their list of missed calls as a page system. And they call the person back. No extra step for listening to the message.

I'd add the mandatory Monday-morning meeting for the sake of a meeting to this list. What other workplace practices would you like to see over and done with? Let us know in the comments.

Five workplace practices that should be over. Now. [Brazen Careerist]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
affiliate air-conditioners au deals feature

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

To say Australia is "a bit hot right now" is an understatement of epic proportions. Assuming you aren't forced to flee your home due to bushfires, you're going to need some air conditioning to get through the rest of summer. Fortunately, Catch is having a fan and air-conditioner clearance that will help take the edge off the record-breaking temperatures. Here are the best air conditioner deals from the big sale - including options to ease your pets' suffering.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles