What Makes You Want Leopard?

The next version of Mac OS X 10.5 Leopard will be released in 10 days for $158 ($249 for a family pack o' licenses). You already know what's coming in Leopard: Time Machine backup, iChat improvements, a shiny (but not all that useful) Desktop and Dock, the final release of Boot Camp, and a much-improved, iTunes-like Finder. But what's the feature that will get you to fork over your hard-earned cash? Gawker Media polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser.

Any other features making you look twice at the Leopard? Any Tiger fans holding out on the upgrade till the last minute? You know where to sound off.