Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

What it's like to Switch to Ubuntu

Longtime Linux users, avert your eyes, this ones is for the newbies like me. As someone who's looking at getting on the Ubuntu bandwagon when Gutsy Gibbon comes out in a little over a week, I had to read Laptop magazine's feature on what it was like for a longtime Windows user to trial Ubuntu on a Vista machine.

What it's Like to Switch to Ubuntu [Laptop magazine]

Comments

  • idodialog Guest

    I ditched ubuntu today. 2 months tryout. Removing it was the easiest part - but even then I had to learn about grub.
    Look honestly it sorta works OK. But really open office works just as well on windows and so does firefox and thunderbird. But then I can't have dreamweaver, photoshop, etc - I have to fight and struggle to get mpgs, avis, dvds etc to run, -it took me hours to work out how to have two monitors on my nvidia card and even then I couldn't get one of them to hold the right resolution and I had to learn a new language just to do that.
    Do all the programs have to have bad/weird names, I like the software updating - but it updates everything ALL the TIME!
    It just got so I never chose ubuntu in grub.
    Oh well I tried!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
affiliate air-conditioners au deals feature

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

To say Australia is "a bit hot right now" is an understatement of epic proportions. Assuming you aren't forced to flee your home due to bushfires, you're going to need some air conditioning to get through the rest of summer. Fortunately, Catch is having a fan and air-conditioner clearance that will help take the edge off the record-breaking temperatures. Here are the best air conditioner deals from the big sale - including options to ease your pets' suffering.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles