Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

What Do You Take With You During an Evacuation?

After two days of living on the verge of evacuation in wildfire-ravaged San Diego, I've had lots of time to think about what stuff to grab and go in case the fire comes my way. Of course the computer, a hard drive or two, irreplaceable photo albums, jewelry like wedding/engagement rings and heirlooms, and important paperwork—like birth certificate, house deed, insurance papers, passport—are all on my list. What about you? If you had 30 minutes to evacuate your home, what would you take with you? Let us know in the comments.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
affiliate air-conditioners au deals feature

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

To say Australia is "a bit hot right now" is an understatement of epic proportions. Assuming you aren't forced to flee your home due to bushfires, you're going to need some air conditioning to get through the rest of summer. Fortunately, Catch is having a fan and air-conditioner clearance that will help take the edge off the record-breaking temperatures. Here are the best air conditioner deals from the big sale - including options to ease your pets' suffering.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles