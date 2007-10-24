What Do You Take With You During an Evacuation?

After two days of living on the verge of evacuation in wildfire-ravaged San Diego, I've had lots of time to think about what stuff to grab and go in case the fire comes my way. Of course the computer, a hard drive or two, irreplaceable photo albums, jewelry like wedding/engagement rings and heirlooms, and important paperwork—like birth certificate, house deed, insurance papers, passport—are all on my list. What about you? If you had 30 minutes to evacuate your home, what would you take with you? Let us know in the comments.