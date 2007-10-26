What Conversation Topics Make You a Bore?

Blogger Gretchen Rubin lists seven topics of conversation to avoid if you don't want to be a bore. She writes:
Unless you get a truly enthusiastic response from your interlocutor—which is possible—be very wary of recounting...
1. A dream.
2. The recent changes in your child's nap schedule.
3. The route you took to get here.
4. An excellent meal you once had at a restaurant.
5. The latest additions to your wine cellar.
6. An account of your last golf game.
7. The plot of a movie, play, or movie—in particular, the funny parts.
Couldn't pass this one up because it is spot on, if aimed at wine cellar-owning, golf-playing types. Any other topics of conversations that make you want to nod off? Let's educate the bores! Post 'em up in the comments.
