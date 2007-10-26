What Conversation Topics Make You a Bore?

Blogger Gretchen Rubin lists seven topics of conversation to avoid if you don't want to be a bore. She writes:

Unless you get a truly enthusiastic response from your interlocutor—which is possible—be very wary of recounting...

1. A dream.

2. The recent changes in your child's nap schedule.

3. The route you took to get here.

4. An excellent meal you once had at a restaurant.

5. The latest additions to your wine cellar.

6. An account of your last golf game.

7. The plot of a movie, play, or movie—in particular, the funny parts.