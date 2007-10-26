What Conversation Topics Make You a Bore?

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Blogger Gretchen Rubin lists seven topics of conversation to avoid if you don't want to be a bore. She writes:

Unless you get a truly enthusiastic response from your interlocutor—which is possible—be very wary of recounting...

1. A dream.

2. The recent changes in your child's nap schedule.

3. The route you took to get here.

4. An excellent meal you once had at a restaurant.

5. The latest additions to your wine cellar.

6. An account of your last golf game.

7. The plot of a movie, play, or movie—in particular, the funny parts.

Couldn't pass this one up because it is spot on, if aimed at wine cellar-owning, golf-playing types. Any other topics of conversations that make you want to nod off? Let's educate the bores! Post 'em up in the comments.

Seven topics to avoid if you don't want to risk being a bore. [The Happiness Project]

