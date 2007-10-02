What Are Your Guerrilla Office Tactics?

We've all got our methods of cutting through distraction—whether at home, the workplace, or your email inbox—but sometimes we need to surpass conventional distraction-filtering methods and get a bit more creative. Weblog 43 Folders rounds up six guerrilla office tactics that can help you avoid common distractions. For example:

Smoking the bacn - Similar to my "no press releases" trick, filter any email that contains the string "to unsubscribe." Although many of these certainly will be valuable (sign-ups, Google lists), that string means there's a good chance they're also bulk messages that are being generated automatically.

If you've got your own set of unique guerrilla office tactics for email or anything else, let's hear them in the comments.