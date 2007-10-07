What are the Tools You Can't Live Without?

Technology enthusiast Chris Garrett has written up a good list of the ten online tools that he just can't live without: Firefox, ScribeFire, and Skype among others. It's amazing how much we can get done using the various fantastic tools that are available to us free and clear on the web—which brings me to the point of this post.What are the tools that you can't live without? What online apps and services make you squeal with productive glee? Let's hear what and why in the comments.