Laptops? Hand helds? Video iPods? So yesterday. You should be wearing these sunglasses which are in fact a wearable monitor.
The How to Split an Atom blog reports that the glasses plug into anything that accepts an NTSC connection (including video iPods) and have built-in earbuds. As a bonus (or.. not...) you can look like Cyclops from X-Men.
They're limited edition, around $US1,000. I wonder if you can put them into dual monitor mode - one eye per monitor? :)
Gadgets: Teleglass T4-N Wearable Monitor [How to Split an Atom]
See, I've been waiting for something like this to become viable since Sony tried out the Glasstron a decade ago. Apparently the tech has advanced not one jot...