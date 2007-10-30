Laptops? Hand helds? Video iPods? So yesterday. You should be wearing these sunglasses which are in fact a wearable monitor.

The How to Split an Atom blog reports that the glasses plug into anything that accepts an NTSC connection (including video iPods) and have built-in earbuds. As a bonus (or.. not...) you can look like Cyclops from X-Men.

They're limited edition, around $US1,000. I wonder if you can put them into dual monitor mode - one eye per monitor? :)

