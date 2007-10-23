We Want to See Your Media Player

From foobar2000 and Media Monkey to Winamp and beyond, there are tonnes of killer media players available with an emphasis on customisation. For this Thursday's screenshot show and tell, we want to get a closer look at your tweaked-out media players. Interested in sharing your jaw-dropping media player application—be it Windows, Mac, or Linux? Hit the jump for submission details. If you're interested in submitting your media player for this Thursday's Media Player Show and Tell gallery, here's what you need to do:

Take a screenshot of your media player: Make sure we can see the most interesting or compelling feature(s) of your customised media player and then snap a screenshot. If you don't know how to take a screenshot, just search Lifehacker—we've covered tons of methods and great screenshot applications. We can only use one picture per entry, so please get everything you want to show off in one shot. Write up a description of your media player: The more detail you provide, the better. Let us know what you did to make your media player so accessible/cool/useful. Send your screenshot and description to us: Compose an email to lh.showandtell at gmail.com with the subject title Show us Your Media Player, attach your screenshot, and enter your description in the body of the email.

The gallery of your submitted media players will go up this Thursday, so try to get your submission in before Wednesday afternoon. For a little inspiration, check out our previous foobar2000 gallery: