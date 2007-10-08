We can remember it for you, wholesale

Lifehackers pride themselves on using their computer as their 'outboard brain' so this article from Wired will probably be of interest. Clive Thompson looks at some research which found that we're remembering fewer basic facts these days - and he argues it's because we store so much information on computers.
"My point is that the cyborg future is here. Almost without noticing it, we've outsourced important peripheral brain functions to the silicon around us."
Your outboard brain knows all [Wired]
