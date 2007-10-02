Watch High Quality Television over the Internet with Joost

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

joost1.png Windows/Mac: Freeware streaming television application Joost has released the 1.0 beta of their snappy, attractive on-demand video player. We took you on a tour of Joost a while back, but since then Joost has seen significant interface upgrades, more content deals, and—most importantly—has dropped the invite-only requirement. If you're looking for a high-quality television experience on your desktop without building your own DVR or rolling your own BitTorrent season pass, Joost is currently the best solution out there. If you've been putting Joost through the paces since we last mentioned it, let's hear how it's been working for you in the comments.

